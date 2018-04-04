Lewisburg Streets Underwater After Flash Flooding
Streets across Preble County, Ohio, were under water on Tuesday, April 3, after several inches of rain caused flash flooding. This video was taken from Lewisburg, a small town near the Indiana border.The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning on Tuesday, forecasting up to a half inch could fall through Wednesday. An earlier band of storms prompted tornado warnings, with a second band predicted to begin Tuesday night. Credit: Abigail Adkins via Storyful