Evacuees File Out of YouTube Office Building with Hands Over Heads
Police said one person was killed and three others injured in a shooting incident at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno on April 3. Officers believe that a woman found in the building with a fatal gunshot was the suspect.California resident Steve Dempsey captured multiple videos of evacuees being escorted out of the YouTube Office Building in San Bruno with hands over their heads in response to an active shooter. Credit: Steve Dempsey via Storyful