San Bruno Police Confirm 3 Injured in YouTube Campus Shooting
San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said one person was killed and three injured in a shooting at the YouTube headquarters in California on April 3.Barberini said three victims were taken to hospital, two with gunshot wounds, while officers believe that the women killed in the incident died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This video shows Police Chief Ed Barberini’s press briefing on the incident. Credit: San Bruno Police via Storyful