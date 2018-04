Senator Morejon (Jose Zuniga) puts phase two of Elizabeth's U.S./Iran arms deal in jeopardy when he asserts that Iran funneled money from phase one of the deal to fund a recent bombing that killed an American citizen. Also, Henry mulls over the option of becoming the chairman of the new military ethics department at the National War College, on Madam Secretary, Sunday, April 8 at 10/9c. Only CBS