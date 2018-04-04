Farm Property Destroyed During Tornado-Warned Storm in Xenia

A barn was destroyed at a farm in Xenia, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 3, after severe storms ripped through the area. The area was under a tornado warning on Tuesday, but the National Weather Service has not confirmed if a tornado touched down.WHIO referred to the storm system as a line of “tornadic storms,” reporting trees were down and property was damaged across several counties in south-central Ohio.This video was taken from Clifton Road in Xenia, showing trees down and a barn on the property in pieces.April 3 marked the 44-year anniversary of one of the deadliest tornado’s in Ohio history. In 1974, an F5 tornado hit Xenia, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 1,000 residents injured. The tornado was part of a major two-day outbreak that saw 30 twisters of at least an F4 rating. Thirty-five people died as a result of the 1974 Xenia tornado. Credit: ‎Molly Tehan Karch‎ via Storyful