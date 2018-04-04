News

Witness Describes Moment Two Victims Shot

The witness helped one woman seek refuge after he saw he get shot in the leg. (April 3)

Latest

'Scared' dog takes off after serious car accident
0:28

'Scared' dog takes off after serious car accident
Prince Charles' response to radio station's 'crap question'
0:33

Prince Charles' response to radio station's 'crap question'
Bus driver braids little girl's hair each morning after she lost her own mum
0:25

Bus driver braids little girl's hair each morning after she lost her own mum
Indonesian villagers shocked after discovering fish with human-like teeth
0:48

Indonesian villagers shocked after discovering fish with human-like teeth
0405_0500_nat_facebook
0:28

Facebook estimates 87 million accounts affected in data mining-scandal
0405_0500_nat_commonwealthgamestransport
0:33

Commonwealth Games transport woes
0405_0500_nat_protests
0:24

Three arrested in Commonwealth Games protest
0405_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:31

News Break - April 5

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym