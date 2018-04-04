The Talk - John Goodman on how 'The Talk' was Responsible for the 'Roseanne' Reboot

The cast of the new "Roseanne" visited THE TALK to discuss returning to the show after 20 years, including THE TALK's role in getting it off the ground. Julie Chen asks Roseanne Barr, "How does it feel being back, and with the original cast?" She responds, "Well it just feels fantastic. It's a blast every day. It's like no time passed at all... We took a short break and then everything was still there." Sharon Osbourne asks John Goodman, "Let's talk about how all of this happened. Back in March, you came onto this show and you did a little segment with Sara. Is that how all of this started?" He answers, "That's what I hear; that's the rumor... We did this little sketch before the show and it just felt oddly, weirdly right. And moments later, we were at some network function promoting the show, so it went quick."