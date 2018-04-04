News

The Talk -'Rosanne' Star Lecy Goranson Emotional Over Reuniting with her TV Family

Lecy Goranson, the original Becky on "Roseanne," gets emotional while discussing reuniting with her TV family as the cast of the new reboot visited THE TALK. Julie Chen says, "You originated the role of Becky... but I read somewhere that, you left the show, you didn't watch it, you didn't even watch the finale, and it was only in recent years that someone told you how it ended and it was a spoiler alert for you!" Lecy Goranson responds, "When I heard the lottery, and then I heard that Dan died... I just thought 'Oh my god, that's horrible! That's so horrible! No no!" Chen then asks what it's like to be reunited with her TV family, and Goranson starts getting emotional: "It is such a huge blessing... I don't know if you've noticed how talented everyone is who I'm working with... Just being back with my family is something really special to me."

