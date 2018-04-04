News

‘I’m shocked’: Channing and Jenna’s split sparks emotional reactions

“Oh these crazy Hollywood people.” “When the going gets tough, the celebrities get divorced.” After nearly nine years of marriage, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have called it quits, and Newsroom readers are feeling the heartbreak.

The pair released a statement saying, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Chan and Jenna join an always growing list of celeb splits. Fans are still reeling from Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s announcement earlier this year, while others (ourselves included) are still healing from Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s breakup in 2017.

Channing and Jenna met in 2006 while working on the movie “Step Up” and famously felt an instant attraction. Three years later they tied the knot. The pair have a daughter, Everly, who will be 5 next month.

How are you feeling about this recent Hollywood breakup? Join the conversation in Newsroom.

