Record Rainfall Triggers Flash Flooding Across Indianapolis

Severe storms with heavy rain triggered flash flooding across Indianapolis on Tuesday, April 3. The National Weather Service said a new daily record for rainfall was set from the storms with 3.12 inches of rain falling by noon.The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to 68 calls for service during the morning rush, including for high water. One lightning strike also caused a fire, according to the department.This footage shows the flooding throughout Indianapolis. Credit: Indianapolis Fire Department via Storyful