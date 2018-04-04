Rolling Clouds Seen Over Philippines' Mt. Halcon

Teddy Mondres managed to capture an incredible time lapse of clouds rolling over the summit of Mt Halcon in the Philippines on March 31.Mondres and seven of his friends hiked to the summit of Mt. Halcon, not an easy task according to this article and Mondres himself. He expressed that after an extremely taxing hike, the clouds were rolling past the summit for only a few minutes, which made the view and experience even more special. Credit: Teddy Rowell U. Mondres via Storyful