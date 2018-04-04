Truck almost completely submerged in river

The driver of this truck got that sinking feeling after his vehicle became submerged in a city centre river. It is believed the lorry belonged to broadband contractors working near Magdalene Boat House on the River Cam in Cambridge. The vehicle rolled down the slipway at around 1pm on Tuesday and is suspected of hitting a boat trailer on the way into the water. Eye witness Sean Donovan, 40, from Cambridge, said: “Someone said that they hadn’t left the handbrake on properly.