Hero firefighter uses rope pulley to rescue woman trapped in flooded car

Dramatic rescue footage shows the moment a firefighter helps a woman escapes from her flooded vehicle that became stuck in a fast-moving river.

In the clip, filmed on April 1 in southern China's Chongqing City, a damaged SUV is half-submerged in a river.

A firefighter reached the vehicle by a rope pulley. After reaching the driver and putting a helmet on her, she is able to get to shore on the rope pulley. The firefighter then follows.

According to local news, two fire engines and 14 firefighters were sent to the site.

The vehicle fell into the river due to driver error when she turned a corner on a slippery bridge, local media said.

