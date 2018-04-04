News

3 in 10 adults feel out of breath walking up steps

A third of all Brits admit to being left gasping for air - after walking up a flight of stairs, a study has found. Researchers revealed the average adult will be left feeling breathless six times a week, often as a result of 'light-to-moderate' exercise. Four in 10 have had to take a breather after running for a bus while one quarter get out of breath during sex. Another 16 per cent admit playing with a child is enough to leave them puffed out and nearly one in 10 struggle to pick something up off the floor without needing to catch their breath afterwards.

Latest

0405_1800_SYD-Leg
1:24

Man likely to lose leg after being hit on footpath by out-of-control car
0405_1800_SYD-HealthCover
1:37

Aussies with life-threatening illnesses pay huge bills despite private health
0405_1800_SYD-Landgrab
1:33

NSW planning major property sell-off
0405_1800_SYD-Turnbull
1:36

Turnbull braces for 30th straight Newspoll defeat
0405_1800_SYD-Police
1:39

280 police swoop on Finks, Nomads bikies
0405_1800_SYD-Hurstville
0:16

Driver escapes injury in South Hurstville car fie
0405_1800_SYD-CashTransit
1:22

Armoured van ambushed in western Sydney
'Scared' dog takes off after serious car accident
0:28

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

