3 in 10 adults feel out of breath walking up steps

A third of all Brits admit to being left gasping for air - after walking up a flight of stairs, a study has found. Researchers revealed the average adult will be left feeling breathless six times a week, often as a result of 'light-to-moderate' exercise. Four in 10 have had to take a breather after running for a bus while one quarter get out of breath during sex. Another 16 per cent admit playing with a child is enough to leave them puffed out and nearly one in 10 struggle to pick something up off the floor without needing to catch their breath afterwards.