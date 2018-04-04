News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Lightning Flashes Across Indianapolis Sky During Morning Storms

Lightning lit up the sky over Indianapolis as heavy rain fell across the region on Tuesday, April 3. Severe weather, including flash flooding, was expected throughout the day, a news report said.Three inches of rain fell between midnight and 10am at Indianapolis International Airport, the National Weather Service said. The city was close to setting an all-time April record for daily precipitation, the weather service said.This video shows lightning over Indianapolis during the storms. Credit: ‎Brittany Saum‎ via Storyful

Latest

0405_1800_SYD-Leg
1:24

Man likely to lose leg after being hit on footpath by out-of-control car
0405_1800_SYD-HealthCover
1:37

Aussies with life-threatening illnesses pay huge bills despite private health
0405_1800_SYD-Landgrab
1:33

NSW planning major property sell-off
0405_1800_SYD-Turnbull
1:36

Turnbull braces for 30th straight Newspoll defeat
0405_1800_SYD-Police
1:39

280 police swoop on Finks, Nomads bikies
0405_1800_SYD-Hurstville
0:16

Driver escapes injury in South Hurstville car fie
0405_1800_SYD-CashTransit
1:22

Armoured van ambushed in western Sydney
'Scared' dog takes off after serious car accident
0:28

'Scared' dog takes off after serious car accident

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym