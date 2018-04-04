Lightning Flashes Across Indianapolis Sky During Morning Storms

Lightning lit up the sky over Indianapolis as heavy rain fell across the region on Tuesday, April 3. Severe weather, including flash flooding, was expected throughout the day, a news report said.Three inches of rain fell between midnight and 10am at Indianapolis International Airport, the National Weather Service said. The city was close to setting an all-time April record for daily precipitation, the weather service said.This video shows lightning over Indianapolis during the storms. Credit: ‎Brittany Saum‎ via Storyful