Handprints in Sewer Pipe Led Los Angeles Rescuers to Boy Who Fell In

A Los Angeles search-and-rescue team noticed what looked to be a pair of handprints inside a sewer pipe in a video on Monday, April 2, which then led them to finding a teenager who had fallen through a drain on Easter Sunday.Officials released the video that led them to Jesse Hernandez, 13, a mile east of where he fell through the drain, according to a news report. Rescuers opened a hatch to find him about 11 feet down just before 5 am on Monday.Hernandez was taken to the hospital, where he was reunited with his parents. He was treated and released. He later told local journalists he was doing fine aside for some scrapes. Credit: City of Los Angeles via Storyful