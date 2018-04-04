Cyclist 'fakes injury' in apparent insurance scam in Nottingham

A cyclist who appeared to try to get intentionally run over in Nottingham received a very British response from a car passenger.

Dash-cam footage from April 2 shows a man on a mountain bike in the middle of a poorly-lit road in the English city.

As the car approaches, he throws himself to the ground and clutches his head as if in pain.

Car passenger Jack Campion can be heard saying in the video: “Excuse me, we’ve got a dash cam, so you might want to get going.”

The irate cyclist then appears to get angry and yells at someone on the side of the road, apparently an accomplice.

Speaking to Newsflare, driver Elizabeth Aspey later explained: “We were on our way home from Nottingham to Stoke at about 8.30pm, I think. I thought he was just being an idiot in the middle of the road with his bike so I slowed down but then he threw himself on the floor! We had seen a similar video before so I think we both knew what was going on.

“It was just so bizarre because I just felt like things like this don’t happen to us! I just count myself lucky that I wasn’t alone and that I had the dash cam to film it all.”

Campion added: “When he threw himself to the floor, I remember thinking: ‘I can't believe this is happening.’ I just never thought it was a situation which I would ever find myself in.

“I hope that people see this and become a little more vigilant about this kind of thing. It needs all of the awareness it can get.”

Elizabeth’s father and Newsflare member Dave Reeves, who uploaded the video with Elizabeth’s permission, said: “We're assuming that it was going to be an insurance scam of some sort.”

The incident took place off the Clinton Boulevard section of the A52 in Nottingham.