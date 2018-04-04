Brother gets haircut to mimic sister's scar

A caring big brother whose teenage sister underwent a 10-hour operartion to remove a brain tumour showed his support by getting this haircut - to match her 10-inch scar. Alana McMullan, 17, was shocked when an MRI revealed she had medulloblastoma, a two-inch cancerous tumor at the base of her skull. In the months before her diagnosis she had been feeling dizzy and nauseous and even lost the hearing in her right ear. Doctors ended up performing a nine-hour operation in which they removed 90 per cent of the tumor, leaving her with a frightening scar.