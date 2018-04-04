NASA Launches SpaceX Cargo to International Space Station

SpaceX launched a Dragon spacecraft containing a “delivery of experiments” to NASA’s International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, on Monday, March 2.“Watch as we send almost 5,800 pounds of science, research and supplies to the crew on the International Space Station,” said NASA during the launch on its official Facebook page.According to a NASA press release the load will be useful for “research investigations and equipment, cargo and supplies that will support dozens of the more than 250 investigations aboard the space station”. Credit: NASA via Storyful