Obese dog ditches deli meat and sheds 25lbs

A morbidly obese pooch whose love of deli meat saw her balloon to THREE TIMES the size of a normal beagle has shed almost 25lbs in four months. Eight-year-old Snuffy struggled to scratch her ears without panting and spent her days gobbling down huge meals and snacking on sliced ham and turkey. The podgy pup lived with an elderly couple who meant no harm but couldn’t resist treating her and struggled to give her enough exercise. Snuffy's weight crept up to 64.5lbs – three times the weight of a healthy beagle, which is between 22lbs and 24lbs.