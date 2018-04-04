News

Obese dog ditches deli meat and sheds 25lbs

A morbidly obese pooch whose love of deli meat saw her balloon to THREE TIMES the size of a normal beagle has shed almost 25lbs in four months. Eight-year-old Snuffy struggled to scratch her ears without panting and spent her days gobbling down huge meals and snacking on sliced ham and turkey. The podgy pup lived with an elderly couple who meant no harm but couldn’t resist treating her and struggled to give her enough exercise. Snuffy's weight crept up to 64.5lbs – three times the weight of a healthy beagle, which is between 22lbs and 24lbs.

Latest

0405_1800_sa_troublemakers
1:17

Hutt street business owners have had enough of local troublemakers
0405_1800_sa_Prison
0:23

Former corrections officer avoids jail for smuggling goods to an inmate
0405_1800_BRI-Murder
1:31

Jacob Michael Smith jailed for life for murder of Brisbane mum
0405_1800_sa_jailed
0:26

Man jailed for 26 years over murder of partner and her mother
0405_1800_sa_ambo
1:24

An injured man on the run after fleeing from ambulance
0405_1800_BRI-Measles
1:34

Measles outbreak may have spread to Queensland’s southeast
0405_1800_sa_youth
2:05

Public meeting to tackle youth crime shut down
0405_1800_SYD-Leg
1:24

Man likely to lose leg after being hit on footpath by out-of-control car

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym