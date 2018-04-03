Schoolboy lights up a BULB just by touching it

A nine-year-old boy is causing a buzz after he apparently discovered he could light an electric bulb - just by touching it. Abu Thahir claims he discovered the bizarre skill when his electrician father Nazir brought home a bulb from work. A video shows him pressing the bulb against his hands, arms and feet - causing the rechargeable LED bulb to light up. His family from Alapuzzha, Kerala, India, claim his skill in genuine, and experts said his body might be acting as an electrical conductor due to a high salt content in his sweat.