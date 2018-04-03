Andorra hosts first ever electric vehicle snow race

Electric vehicles are put to the test in this EV Snow Grand Prix, in an attempt to raise awareness for the capabilities, speed and acceleration of electric vehicles. Organisers hope that showing off the potential of electric vehicles will encourage people to be more likely to purchase sustainable transport.

Cars that were raced included the Tesla Model S, the Hyundai Ioniq and the BMW i3. Future events in the ECO GP series will race electric vehicles on hills, head, wind, rain and arid environments.