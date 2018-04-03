Activists Report Escalation of Strikes on Idlib as East Ghouta Evacuees Arrive

Local media activists and the White Helmets reported deadly strikes in several locations in Idlib province on April 3, including in the town of Ariha.The White Helmets, or Syrian Civil Defense, said at least two people were killed in a strike on a market in Ariha. The Edlib Media Center said some of the wounded were in critical conditions.The Syrian Civil Defense also posted photos of destruction in the Idlib city of Jisr al-Shughur. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights listed several other towns and villages as having been hit in raids.The previous day, the Turkish Red Crescent condemned an escalation of strikes in Idlib, where many of those evacuated from East Ghouta have been arriving in recent days. Credit: Edlib Media Center via Storyful