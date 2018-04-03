News

Star Trek memorabilia is being sold at auction

Star Trek memorabilia owned by the franchise's award-winning visual effects master is expected to fetch tens of thousands at auction. Sculptures, props and other collectors' items spanning 18 years of the Star Trek history will be auctioned by special effects expert Dan Curry. They include an Enterprise Saucer Model from Star Trek: The Next Generation - which is expected to fetch nearly £5,700 ($8,000). And a Borg City Concept Sculpture from Star Trek: Voyager has an estimate of £2,100 ($3,000).

