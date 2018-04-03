Youth throws trolley onto dual carriageway

This shocking footage shows the moment a youth throws a shopping trolley onto a busy stretch of dual carriageway. The young boy, believed to be between 14 and 16, can be seen labouring trying to get the trolley above the railing of the footbridge. He then drops it over the other side, onto the dual carriageway, and runs away with an accomplice who filmed the incident near Exeter, in Devon. Devon and Cornwall Police are now searching for the two youths from the video, which was shared on Snapchat.