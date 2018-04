Minor injuries were reported after a train struck a tractor-trailer that was stuck on the tracks in downtown Acworth, Georgia, on April 2, according to local reports.This footage, recorded by Liv Fowler, shows the moment the train slammed into the truck near the junction School and Main streets.Cobb County Fire confirmed there were minor injuries from the collision, 11Alive.com reported. Credit: Liv Fowler via Storyful