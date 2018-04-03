Travel Chaos at French Stations as Rail Workers Begin Strike

Chaos in train stations and heavy traffic were reported in French cities on April 3 as transport unions went on strike in opposition to proposed reforms.The head of the SNCF, France’s state-owned rail company, said that only 10 to 20 percent of trains were expected to be running during the day, La Depeche reported.The four main rail workers unions supported the strike, which was organised in opposition to government plans to make the SNCF profitable. Some unions see this as a step toward privatization, Reuters said.Garbage collectors also went on strike on April 3 in support of a proposed “national public service” for waste, La Figaro said.This footage shows large crowds on a platform of Paris’s Gare de Lyon. Credit: @Llylfe via Storyful