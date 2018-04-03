News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Vlogger Definitively Responds to 'Water Is Not Wet' Theory

Is water wet? This is the question David Freiheit felt compelled to respond to after viewing Chaz Smith’s YouTube video arguing that water is, in fact, not wet.Speaking to Storyful, David described his thinking behind this video, saying: “Late last year, a YouTuber named Chaz Smith went viral with a video explaining how water is not wet. It got me thinking and I felt compelled to create a response to that video in which I posit that water is indeed wet”. Credit: David Freiheit via Storyful

Latest

0405_1800_BRI-Murder
1:31

Jacob Michael Smith jailed for life for murder of Brisbane mum
0405_1800_BRI-Measles
1:34

Measles outbreak may have spread to Queensland’s southeast
0405_1800_SYD-Leg
1:24

Man likely to lose leg after being hit on footpath by out-of-control car
0405_1800_vic_citizen
0:19

Man’s citizen’s arrest gets thumbs up from police
0405_1800_SYD-HealthCover
1:37

Aussies with life-threatening illnesses pay huge bills despite private health
0405_1800_SYD-Landgrab
1:33

NSW planning major property sell-off
0405_1800_vic_drug
1:37

New cancer drug gives hope to leukaemia patients
0405_1800_SYD-Turnbull
1:36

Turnbull braces for 30th straight Newspoll defeat

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym