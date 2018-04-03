Giant LED Billboard Appears on Infamous Pyongyang Hotel

A huge LED billboard has been installed on Pyongyang’s Ryugyong Hotel.Diplomats and foreigners in Pyongyang shared photographs and videos showing the billboard illuminated with the North Korean flag on April 1. The same evening North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a surprise appearance at a concert in Pyongyang featuring some of South Korea’s leading pop stars.Ryugyong Hotel was dubbed the “hotel of doom” over its bizarre pyramidal appearance and troubled construction that began in 1987 and has not been completed. Credit: Russian Embassy in the DPRK via Storyful