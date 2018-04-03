Russian officials question U.K.'s handling of spy poisoning case

Russian officials, including its foreign minister and the Twitter account for its embassy in London, are questioning the U.K.'s handling of spy poisoning case. Sergei Skripal is still in critical condition, but his daughter, Yulia, is now conscious and talking. With tensions rising between Russia and the U.K. and its allies, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is suggesting that blaming Russia could be a ploy by the British government to distract its citizens from Brexit