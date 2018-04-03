Dramatic Video Captures Two Skiers Tumble Down Tuckerman Ravine

Two skiers took a hard fall from Tuckerman Ravine on Sunday, April 1, after one of them lost their footing near the top of the Mount Washington gully.David Lottmann captured video of the incident and said one of the skiers lost their balance on a turn and slid into their partner. Neither of the skiers were injured in the fall, according to Mount Washington Avalanche Center.The ravine located on the flank of Mount Washington in New Hampshire is a popular destination for skiers and hikers but has a deadly reputation. Mountain guide and ski instructor Lottmann warned in a blog post released with the video that skiers who wanted to tackle Tuckerman Ravine needed to check the weather conditions and come equipped with a helmet, ice axe and crampons. Credit: @NortheastAlpineStart via Storyful