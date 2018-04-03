Saks Fifth data breach could include Canadians' information
A Saks Fifth Avenue data breach could include Canadians' information but the chain's owner, the Hudson's Bay Company, won't confirm if Canadian customers are affected. A private cybersecurity firm says it believes three Canadian Saks locations were exposed to the data breach, meaning information from the five million credit cards that have been compromised could include Canadian data. CBC News spoke to cybersercurity experts to find out why this keeps happening and what needs to change