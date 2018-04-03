Circus Lorry Overturns on Motorway Near Pozo Cañada, Albacete

Elephants were on the loose near Pozo Cañada, Albacete, Spain, on Monday, April 2, after a circus lorry overturned on a major motorway. According to The Telegraph, one elephant died and others were injured after the lorry flipped on the A30.The dead elephant was removed from a ditch, while the other elephants wandered along the road, feeding near crash barriers, The Telegraph report said.This footage shows the loose elephants, and the crane lifting the animals to get them back to safety. Credit: Gregorio Serrano via Storyful