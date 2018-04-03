News

The Talk - Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki met at their 'Supernatural' audition: "No one else showed up"

"Supernatural" stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki talk about meeting at the first audition and getting their parts after no one else showed up. Guest co-host Carnie Wilson asks Padalecki, "What do you remember about first meeting Jensen?" He responds, "We met, basically, at the audition... these network auditions are terrifying... So we met, and we were kind of were sitting in the room like 'Where is everybody?' And so we're kind of waiting for other people to show up and... we just found out that we had a whole lot in common, a lot of connections." Sara Gilbert asks, "Did nobody else show up?" and Padalecki responds, "That's the kicker, no one else showed up!" Ackles chimes in, "So they brought us in, they had us read together in front of the executives, and then they asked us to step outside... and then they said, 'We're just gonna switch some things up, we want you to do something different... Just kidding, you guys have the parts."

