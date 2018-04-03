Snow Falls Across Harlem During Spring Storm

New York saw its highest snowfall in April since 2003 during a snowstorm on Monday, April 2. The National Weather Service reported 5.5 inches of snow fell in Central Park.Elsewhere in the city, the weather service reported up to 6.5 inches of snow fell in the Bronx. In Harlem, where this video was taken, 3.1 inches of snow fell, according to the weather service.The storm caused the New York Yankees to push back the team’s season home opener to Tuesday and the Mets to postpone a night game until July.This video shows conditions in Harlem as a Metro-North train arrives in the station. Credit: randallwetzig via Storyful