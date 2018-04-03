Life in Pieces - Pageant Bike Animals Jerky (Sneak Peek)

When Heather tells Sophia she has to get rid of her stuffed animals, Sophia stages a musical with them to see if she can change her mother's mind. Also, Colleen babysits Lark, and Jen comes home to find her dolled up in Colleen's old pageant dress; Joan's bike is stolen from the driveway so she enlists Matt, Greg and Tim to join her in tracking it down; and Tyler and Clementine get John's help to sell their homemade beef jerky at the farmer's market, on Life in Pieces, Thursday, April 5 at 9:30/8:30c. Only CBS