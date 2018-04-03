Video Captures Attack on Muslim Woman at Detroit Hospital

Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, faces legal action after a Muslim woman was attacked by a man in the waiting room of the hospital on February 10.A lawsuit issued on behalf of the woman on February 15 said she received several punches to the head in a racially motivated attack.In an email to Storyful, the attorney for the subject of the attack said the defendant appeared to suffer from mental illness and yet was discharged into the ER waiting room where he caused a ruckus to other patients.“Instead of giving him mental treatment, they put him back in the patient pool, thereby giving way to his attack. No person should ever have to enter into a hospital emergency room with one injury and exit with two,” said attorney Majed Moughni.Video obtained by Moughni shows a woman in a hijab approach the reception desk. The man, identified in police reports as John Salvatore Deliz, follows behind her and punches her repeatedly.He is apprehended by a guard.The woman has filed a case against the hospital saying it failed to take appropriate measures to monitor the man. Credit: Court file video via Storyful