Biggest April Snowstorm in 15 Years Hits New York

New York saw its highest snowfall in April since 2003 during a snowstorm on Monday, April 2. The National Weather Service reported 5.5 inches of snow fell in Central Park.Elsewhere in the city, the weather service reported 6.2 inches of snow in Bayside, Queens, which is where this video was taken. Only the Whitestone area of Queens saw more snow at 6.4 inches.The storm caused the New York Yankees to push back the team’s season home opener to Tuesday. The snow was expected to taper off and end by mid-day. Credit: Justice Lane via Storyful