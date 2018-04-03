Kentucky Teachers Descend on Capitol to Protest Pension Reform

Thousands of public school teachers from across Kentucky rallied at the state capitol building in Frankfort on April 2 to protest a pension reform bill that passed and is awaiting Governor Matt Bevin’s signature.Protestors rallied under the hashtag “#120strong,” referencing the 120 county school districts in Kentucky. None of those districts were in session on Monday after teachers in the 21 districts that were not on spring break called in sick or otherwise organized to rally in protest, according to reports.The bill moves future teachers from the current traditional pension plan with defined benefits into a cash balance plan that includes features from a traditional pension and a 401(k) savings plan. The teachers are also demanding more funding for school in general, including supplies and technology. Credit: Hiatt Allen via Storyful