Spring Snow Blankets Connecticut

It was no April Fools Joke. Several inches of snow fell across the northeast on Monday, April 2. More than six inches of snow was reported in areas of New Jersey and New York, according to the National Weather Service.In Connecticut, where this video was taken, Greenwich had the most snow with six inches. This video was taken in Madison, and the uploader reported there were about three inches of snow on the ground.Snow was expected to taper off and stop around midday. Credit: Rachel Salvo via Storyful