Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a prominent anti-apartheid activist and the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 81.

Madikizela-Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela from 1958 to 1996. He was imprisoned for most of that time and Madikizela-Mandela's own activism against the apartheid regime led to her also being imprisoned, later spending years under house arrest.