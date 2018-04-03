Russia Reports Successful Test of Upgraded Air Defense Missile
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the successful test launch of an upgraded air defense missile on April 2.The test was carried out at the Sary Shagan range in Kazakhstan, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported.The Russian Aerospace Forces’ missile defense system is designed to protect Moscow from a limited nuclear strike by intercontinental ballistic missiles or accidental launches, the outlet reported. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful