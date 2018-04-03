4-Month-Old Cheetah Cubs Start to Explore Their Outdoor Habitat at Saint Louis Zoo

The Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri has shared a video of eight cheetah clubs who have begun to explore their outdoor home at the facility.In a video shared on the zoo’s YouTube page, the four-month-old cubs can be seen running and playing outside under the watchful eye of their mom, Bingwa. The cubs — known as the Bingwa bunch — are currently not out for public viewing but they are slowly being introduced to their outdoor habitat.“As the cubs run, stalk, pounce and play outside, they will continue to have access to the indoor maternity den as well,” text accompanying the video states. Credit: Saint Louis Zoo via Storyful