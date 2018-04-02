News

US Reinforcement Troops Arrive in Manbij, Syria

US reinforcement troops arrived to the Kurdish-held city of Manbij on March 31, according to this video shared by Mohammed Hassan, a local journalist.The footage was shared after the US-led coalition reported that two International Coalition personnel were killed and five wounded by an improvised explosive device in Syria on March 29.Patrols of American and French forces with the International Coalition were deployed in Manbij city, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on April 1.Reuters reported that French President Emmanuel Macron promised to help Kurds stabilize the northeast of Syria. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan described the promise as ‘completely wrong’, Reuters reported. Credit: Mohammed Hassan via Storyful

