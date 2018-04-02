Israeli Drone Crashes in South Lebanon, Israeli Reports Say

An Israeli drone crashed in an open filed in south Lebanon on the early hours of March 31, according to reports citing Israel Defense Forces.The Israeli Army said the drone crashed because of technical malfunction and no sensitive information was lost, the The Times of Israel reported.Hezbollah’s al-Manar television said the drone was armed and crashed in an area between Beit Yahoun and Baraachit in south Lebanon.The incident occurred around 4 a.m, the same source reported, adding that the Israeli forces sent another drone and launched four missiles to destroy the downed drone.Hezbollah’s affiliated War Media shared this video and described it as showing the Israeli Hermes 450 drone after it crashed. Credit: War Media via Storyful