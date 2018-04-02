MLK’s unfinished legacy visible in struggling 'civil rights' towns

April 4 marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. King was in the midst of focusing on the next big step after the civil rights and voters’ rights movements: the Poor People’s Campaign. Extreme poverty and economic blight plagued the towns and regions that were made famous by the civil rights movement, such as Selma, Ala., and the Mississippi Delta. Yahoo News National Correspondent Holly Bailey traveled to and photographed those same areas … but not much has changed in 50 years.