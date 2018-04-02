News

Female king cobra caught sitting on 40 eggs in garden of family home

This is the moment wildlife officials caught a female king cobra which had laid 40 eggs next to a family home in Thailand.

Somchai Chiangnang, 52, spotted two snakes slithering into the undergrowth near his home in Chachoengsao.

He found 13 eggs a few weeks later then called in reptile catchers after fearing his garden would be overrun with the venomous serpents.

Footage shows the rescuers pluck the 6ft-long dark black cobra from inside her nest where she had been incubating the eggs.

She comes out wriggling furiously before a further 27 eggs - a total of 40 - were gathered up last Friday afternoon.

Somchai said: I didn't want them in my garden. I covered the hole with a net to stop them getting out. It would be dangerous for my children.

The cobra was released back into the wild several miles away with her eggs.

