Boats Used to Reach Fiji Towns Flooded by Tropical Cyclone Jose

At least four people have died after Tropical Cyclone Jose brought severe flooding to Fiji’s main island Viti Levu on Sunday, April 1.Tropical Cyclone Josie was only a Category 1 storm but brought heavy rainfall to Fiji after skirting the southwest coast of Viti Levu. ABC reported that flooding closed roads, disrupted flights and knocked out mains powers to several areas.Fijian officials on Monday continued to search for a missing 19-year-old man while receding floodwater allowed for some roads to reopen, according to a tweet from the Fiji National Disaster Management Office.This video shows people using a boat to reach Ba Town, which was of the areas worst impacted by the flooding. Credit: Wame Boselawa via Storyful