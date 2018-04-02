Huge Fire Rips Through Waterfront Homes in Perryville, Maryland

At least four people were injured after a huge fire broke out at waterfront condominium complex in Perryville, Maryland, on Sunday, April 1.The blaze ripped through the 18 unit building in Owens Landing Court on the Susquehanna River just before 3 am local time, according to ABC News.The fire caused an estimated $2 million of damage after it took almost four hours for firefighters to get the flames under control, the report said. Credit: Susquehanna Hose Co via Storyful