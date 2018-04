Airshow enthusiast Tom Pipe caught an unbelievable moment at the RAF Waddington Airshow in Lincolnshire.When a Turkish pilot flew a jet ridiculously close to observers on the ground Tom caught the moment on camera. Speaking to Storyful he explained, “This is one of the lowest approaches I’ve ever seen at Waddo. Turkish pilots sure do like their low approaches for the fans, which we thank them for.” Credit: Tom Pipe via Storyful